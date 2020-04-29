Elijah’s Retreat reopening to serve families facing autism

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Elijah’s Retreat in Cherokee County will be reopening to serve others on Friday after being closed for six weeks.

The 50-acre farm allows families facing autism to explore nature with therapeutic animals while learning to adjust to a new normal.

The director said she is looking forward to opening and seeing the happy faces again.

“I just look forward to seeing these kids and giving them the chance to get out and be amongst the animals and get out in nature again after being cooped up in their houses,” said Cheryl Torres.

Torres said they will follow protocols to make sure families and staff remains safe.