El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies after nine-month hospital battle, death roll raised to 23

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – A 23rd victim has succumbed to injuries sustained in the El Paso Walmart shooting after a nine-month battle, according to a local hospital.

“After a nearly nine-month fight, our hearts are heavy as we report Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia, our last remaining patient being treated from the El Paso shooting, has passed away,” said Del Sol Medical Center CEO David Shimp.

Garcia and his wife Jessica were raising money for their daughter’s soccer team when the attack started. Jessica was also injured in the shooting, suffering gunshot wounds to her legs.

With Garcia’s death, the death toll from the racist attack was raised to 23. It is the third-deadliest mass shooting in Texas history, only behind the 2017 Sutherland church shooting which killed 27 and the 1991 Killeen Luby’s massacre that left 24 dead.

The 21-year-old, Dallas-area man that surrendered to police shortly after the attack said that he wanted to “kill Mexicans” and had a four-page manifesto railing against the “Hispanic invasion of Texas” and called for a return to racial segregation.

He has been charged with multiple counts of murder and the El Paso district attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty. Federal prosecutors have also filed federal hate crime charges against him.

The shooting spread fear throughout the Hispanic community and all over Texas, particularly around Walmarts. In the shooting’s wake, many stores temporarily hired police officers as additional security.

Walmart also responded after the shooting by stopping all handgun sales as well as pulling short-barrel rifle ammunition from the shelves.

The El Paso store re-opened back in November, three months after the shooting.