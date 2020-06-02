El Charro on the Ridge in Tyler closing its doors permanently after COVID-19 shutdown

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The coronavirus has taken another local favorite, this time El Charro on the Ridge, a popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler.

The shutdown from the virus has been devastating to local and small businesses. Many restauarants across the state and the region have closed down and will never reopen.

The owner of El Charro, Manny, released the following statement on their Facebook page:

First of all, I want to thank all the support, and prayers, not only during this COVID 19 crisis but for years of patronage and friendship. Our hearts and prayers go to all the victims of this worldwide crisis.

In our quest of survival, we have learned new ways of handling not only business but relationships with family, friends, and guests.

We have learned and been reminded of what is really important. Our family and friends.

We now understand a lot of things and simultaneously are confused about new things.

I personally understand to a degree what our leaders in government, national, state, and local go through in making difficult decisions.

Our prayers and support are with all of them.

We have had to make the difficult decision to close down El Charro on The Ridge.

For now, we are honoring all gift cards and coupons for El Charro at our sister location Mannys Tex Mex on the corner of Fifth St and Beckham.

Again Thank you for all your loyal friendship and support.

Sincerely Manny.