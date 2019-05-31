EF-2 tornado hit Winnsboro on Wednesday, according to NWS Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WINNSBORO, TX (KETK) - UPDATE #2 (11 P.M.)

The National Weather Service has released more information regarding the tornado that moved through Northeast Wood County into Southeast Franklin County.

The tornado touched down at 4:50 PM along County Road 4510, 3 miles southeast of Winnsboro, where it uprooted a large tree. The tornado traveled to CR 4420 & 4430, damaging a large poultry farm and removing a roof off a single-wide manufactured home. It then crossed HWY 11 & CR 4360 where a large poultry farm was completely destroyed. Continuing to travel northeast, it moved into Southeast Franklin County to Scroggins and then lifted just west of Lake Bob Sandlin at 5:12 PM. The tornado traveled just over 9 miles and was 850 yards wide.

UPDATE #1 (2:45 p.m.)

The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado just outside of Winnsboro to an EF-2.

The upgrade is significant, with winds reaching from 111 to as high as 135 miles per hour.

Thankfully, no one has been reported seriously injured in the storm.

ORIGINAL STORY (12:00 P.M.)

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to hit Winnsboro during severe storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service

The main damage occurred between CR 4420 and 4430.

The team is still surveying the tornado's path and damage.

EF-1 is the second-weakest grade for a tornado.

It can have winds from 86-110 miles per hour.