EF-2 tornado hit Winnsboro on Wednesday, according to NWS

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:43 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:02 PM CDT

WINNSBORO, TX (KETK) - UPDATE #2 (11 P.M.)

The National Weather Service has released more information regarding the tornado that moved through Northeast Wood County into Southeast Franklin County.

The tornado touched down at 4:50 PM along County Road 4510, 3 miles southeast of Winnsboro, where it uprooted a large tree. The tornado traveled to CR 4420 & 4430, damaging a large poultry farm and removing a roof off a single-wide manufactured home. It then crossed HWY 11 & CR 4360 where a large poultry farm was completely destroyed. Continuing to travel northeast, it moved into Southeast Franklin County to Scroggins and then lifted just west of Lake Bob Sandlin at 5:12 PM. The tornado traveled just over 9 miles and was 850 yards wide.

--------------------

UPDATE #1 (2:45 p.m.)

The National Weather Service has upgraded the tornado just outside of Winnsboro to an EF-2.

The upgrade is significant, with winds reaching from 111 to as high as 135 miles per hour.

Thankfully, no one has been reported seriously injured in the storm.

--------------------

ORIGINAL STORY (12:00 P.M.)

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to hit Winnsboro during severe storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service

.

The main damage occurred between CR 4420 and 4430.

The team is still surveying the tornado's path and damage.

EF-1 is the second-weakest grade for a tornado. 

It can have winds from 86-110 miles per hour.

