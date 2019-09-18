Edgewood ISD: School was threatened, deemed not credible

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Edgewood ISD sent a statement out to parents through Facebook on Tuesday night saying the school had investigated a threat to the school with local police and deemed it to not be credible.

Although at this time, a threat has not been determined to be credible, this is not behavior our district takes lightly. Every tip is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. Edgewood ISD

The letter to parents did not say what the threat was, leading many parents to speculate what it entailed.

According to one parent, the statement was only sent out through Facebook. There was not a mass phone call made, such as is the case for severe weather.

A call to the school district was not immediately returned, but KETK News was told that Superintendent Kristin Prater would be in contact later Wednesday morning.

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Attached below is the full statement from Edgewood ISD: