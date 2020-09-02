East Texas woman makes homecoming mum masks to keep tradition alive, kids safe

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Though people will have to wear masks and socially distance, homecoming is near for many. One East Texas woman thought of a creative way to show school spirit while staying safe by making mum masks.

Shay Mueller has been making traditional mums here in East Texas for years.

“I started back when I was in high school. I had a little business, I even had business cards that said mums the word,” says Mueller. “I would hand them out to my friends and every homecoming I would make them and I have been making them ever since.”

Given the circumstances of people going back to school during the pandemic, she thought making masks with a little homecoming mum on them would be a cool memento that students could save.

“I thought it would be a good novelty thing to remember 2020 homecoming,” says Mueller.

Decked out in ribbon, glitter and trinkets, her homecoming mum masks start at $13 and traditional style mums start at $20.

On social media, Mueller’s original Facebook post about her homecoming mum masks has over 3,000 shares. To order a mum mask, traditional mum, or even both message Shay Mueller on Facebook.

