East Texas woman killed in Wood County wreck after hitting ambulance

YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman is dead after hitting an ambulance while driving down FM 515 Saturday night, according to Jean Dark with the DPS.

Jennifer Doughtery, 44 of Quinlan, was traveling west when she crossed over the center line and struck an ambulance coming in the opposite direction. It is unclear what time the wreck occurred.

Dougherty was pronounced at the scene by Judge Wheems and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

The ambulance driver was identified as 24-year-old Erica Lynn Blalockm of Quitman. She was treated for injuries at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Winnsboro.

The investigation is still ongoing.