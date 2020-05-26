East Texas trainer talks getting back in shape after quarantine

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A full-time trainer with Sportsplex by Healthcare Express shared some tips on how to get back in shape after being stuck inside during COVID-19.

According to a personal trainer, Terri Lynn, you must first get off the couch and do something in order to get motivation.

“Our whole world has been turned upside down, so the first step is just to start. Get up, that’s the main thing get up off the couch and do something,” said Lynn.

Lynn says about 85 percent of getting back in shape is based on your diet plan.

“You’re gonna go to the produce section, think fresh meat fresh, fresh vegetables, fresh fruit things like that and not so much on the interior of the grocery store where all of the cookies and crackers and chips are,” said Lynn.

Lynn advises getting your diet together before you start working out and drink at least 64 ounces of water a day.

“You can’t outwork a bad diet I can come in here and I can work myself to death in this gym for an hour, hour and a half or two hours at a time but if I leave here to go get the bag of Doritos I’m undoing everything that I just did,” said Lynn.

For beginners, it is recommended working out at least 20 to 30 minutes a day until you can build up your endurance to go longer.

“You can do a bodyweight squat like you’re sitting in a chair, you can even pull the chair up to you if you wanted too .. try to hit the chair every time you don’t have to have weight. Just anything you can grab like for example a water bottle or a can of vegetables or a book even,” said Lynn.

Lynn says it is best to have a plan and make yourself a priority.