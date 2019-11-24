EAST TEXAS TRADITION: Greenberg anticipating long lines for turkeys on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s that time of year again, and turkey is high on the to-do list this week as Thanksgiving is fastly approaching.

A Greenberg smoked turkey is a special tradition in many households that spreads four generations in East Texas.

The Greenberg family started the company in the 1940s and still smokes their turkeys the same way – seasoned with family spices and slow-cooked over a hickory fire.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, all their orders ready for the special day are available for pick-up on Monday, November 25 with long lines expected.

If you are interested in learning more about Greenberg Smoked Turkeys or if you’d like to place an order, click here.

Don’t know how big of a turkey to get? That’s okay, they’ve got you taken care of. On their website, they have a sizing chart, explaining how many people for what size bird.

But of course it’s not just about the bird on Thanksgiving or Christmas. They’ve got recipes for great side dishes here.

You can place an order in person by visiting their factory at 221 McMurrey Drive in Tyler.