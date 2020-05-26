East Texas teenager, man killed in I-20 wreck after hitting trees

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teenager and a Van man were killed later Saturday night after a wreck on Interstate 20.

According to the preliminary investigation, 19-year-old Joshua Britt Quinn, of Fairfield, was driving east past Lindale and had just past mile marker 558. For an undetermined reason, the 2011 Hyundai Sonata ran off the road and struck several trees.

Quinn and 51-year-old Jerrell Bryan Daniel, of Van, were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jon Johnson.

The crash remains under investigation.