East Texas teen killed in wreck after driver goes through stop sign

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One Tenaha teen is dead and another is in the hospital after a wreck late Saturday night in Nacogodches County.

A preliminary crash report from DPS troopers says that 19-year-old Datravis Duncan was heading down FM 2713 at 10:15 p.m. when he drove through a stop sign into SH 7 where he was hit by 2016 Toyota Pickup.

Duncan was taken to a hospital for treatment, however his passenger DeSkyhen Crockett, also 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 26-year-old Timothy Quinn was also taken to a Nacogdoches Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

