East Texas teen dies after being hit by car

EDOM, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teenager was killed Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a car, according to DPS officials.

A preliminary report states that the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on CR 4807, roughly half a mile northeast of Edom in Van Zandt County.

It says that 63-year-old Eddie Reed Wood, of Ben Wheeler, was coming around a curve when he struck 18-year-old Bailie Renee Phillips, who is also a Ben Wheeler resident, while she was walking in the roadway.

Phillips was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, but later died.

The crash remains under investigation. It is unclear whether criminal charges will be filed.