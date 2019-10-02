East Texas State Fair sets record as most successful year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair was reported to be the most successful fair in the 104-year history. Among the excitement, laughter, and fun, the event spawned a substantial economic impact on the area.

“It was the greatest economic impact this event has ever generated,” said John Sykes, President of the fair.

The 2019 East Texas State Fair saw the largest attendance since 2015 (the 100 anniversary event) and the third-largest attendance in history. Overall attendance was up 16.2% over last year. The fair also saw a 10-12% increase in per-cap revenue over previous years, according to the fair.

While the overall attendance record (286,149 in 2007) has yet to be broken, the Fair saw the largest Wednesday and the largest Sunday in the event’s history.

The Fair’s educational competitions also saw tremendous growth. Livestock entries were up 2% and more students than ever participated in the floral cup and the public speaking contests.

The attendance can give credit to this year’s concert lineup featuring the Stonewater Stage holding the largest concerts in East Texas State Fair history including country superstar Aaron Watson, rock icon Bret Michaels, and up-and-coming Regional Mexican band La Fiera De Ojinaga who’s 3,000+ crowd broke the record for the largest attended concert in Fair history.

The event contributed to over 250 seasonal jobs for local citizens.

The Fair also celebrated the re-zoning of their 240-acre property in West Tyler which came to vote before city council on Wednesday during the fair. Sykes calls it “…a big step forward in the creation of a new fairgrounds.”

Total 2019 attendance: 257,127.