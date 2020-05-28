East Texas State Fair hosting drive-in days next week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Looking for some of that greasy, fried food from the fair? Now you don’t have to wait until September!

The East Texas State Fair is going to be hosing a fair food drive-in days next week.

You’ll be able to pick up funnel cakes, turkey legs, corn dogs, and much more!

Starting next Thursday, you’ll be able to grab your favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, June 7.

The East Texas State Fair decided to step up to help local food concessionaires due to the event industry being hit especially hard due to COVID-19.

Sanitizing stations will be available for you to use and staff will make sure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standars.

Food stand workers will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times.

Food stands will be set up along Fair Park Drive near Rose Stadium for visitors to drive up, order, and take to-go.

Below is a list of items you’ll be able to pick from while you’re there:

Funnel Cakes

Double-Decker Funnel Cakes

Jumbo Corn Dogs

Texas-Sized Turkey Legs

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Tater Tots

Volcano Fries

Wonderstick Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream Floats

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Iced Tea

Food stands will be open before graduation ceremonies happening in Rose Stadium. However, Rose Stadium does not allow outside food or drink.

Tables will be available on the fairgrounds in the South pavilion.