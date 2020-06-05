East Texas State Fair feeds members of National Guard as part of Fair Food Drive-In Days

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair started off Friday morning by feeding members of the U.S. Army National Guard to kick off the second day of Fair Food Drive-In Days.

The men and women pictured had been working at food banks and coronavirus testing sites throughout East Texas.

The fair wrote on Facebook that they are “extremely thankful for their service.”

The East Texas State Fair decided to step up to help local food concessionaires due to the event industry being hit especially hard due to COVID-19.

Sanitizing stations will be available for you to use and staff will make sure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards.

Food stand workers will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times.

Food stands will be set up along Fair Park Drive near Rose Stadium for visitors to drive up, order, and take to-go.

Below is a list of items you’ll be able to pick from while you’re there:

Funnel Cakes

Double-Decker Funnel Cakes

Jumbo Corn Dogs

Texas-Sized Turkey Legs

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Tater Tots

Volcano Fries

Wonderstick Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream Floats

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Iced Tea

Food stands will be open before graduation ceremonies happening in Rose Stadium. However, Rose Stadium does not allow outside food or drink.

Tables will be available on the fairgrounds in the South pavilion.