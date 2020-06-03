East Texas senior told she can’t graduate unless she removes her braids, according to mother

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The mother of an East Texas teenager said that her daughter’s high school will not let her graduate unless she removes her braids or covers them.

KJ Hooper is a senior at Gladewater ISD and her mother Kieana says that the principal told her KJ would not be able to participate in the ceremony this Friday or receive her diploma.

KJ earned straight As this past year and hopes that she will get to become a nurse. Kieana now fears her daughter’s future is in jeopardy.

“You’re basing a graduation and diploma on hair,” said Hooper, 44. “Which is totally ridiculous with what’s going on in this world.” Kieana Hooper

Cathy Bedair, the principal of Gladewater High School, disputes Hooper’s version of the phone call. Through an attorney with the district, Bedair had only said the comments because KJ’s hair was “no longer a natural color.”

“Accordingly, Principal Bedair telephoned your client and told her that the color of Kienjanae’s hair would need to be changed so it met dress code requirements,” the letter said, adding: “Gladewater ISD does not understand how the confusion arose.”

Hooper said that Bedair was clear that the braids would need to be removed in order to graduate and claimed Bedair had not mentioned the hair all year or last year.

The graduation is set to be held on Friday at the football field.

Bedair sent a second letter through the school attorney that said KJ’s hair “was close enough to a natural color and would therefore be allowed to graduate.

Hooper claims that during a second phone call that Bedair still insisted that KJ cover her hair with a cap. Hooper says that KJ has no plans to do so.

KETK News will have the full story tonight during the 5 p.m. newscast.