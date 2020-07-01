East Texas school districts postpone summer sports workouts amid COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Six East Texas school districts are temporarily shutting down their strength and conditioning programs following concerns of COVID-19 spreading among athletes.

Hallsville, Rains, Van, and Central Heights are among the several others that have suspended workouts out of caution.

“We’ve been working since June the 8th. When UIL set the date to allow us come back for summer workouts, of course. We’ve done everything to the protocols that were mandated making sure our coaches and kids are healthy,” said Jason Holman, Tatum High School’s head football coach and athletic director.

Now the biggest question is how do players get in conditioning before seasons are expected to start this fall.

“The workouts they do help a lot. They do make you better and without those, it’s harder to get better. Just gotta find a way to put the work in,” said Ryder Schoquist, Van High School football player.

Coaches have suggested to their players to stay in shape by working out at home, at the gym, or on an open field.

“Use this equipment if you have it, if you don’t find something else. Which is all you can do there. There’s a group of kids that were able to workout some and there were a group that weren’t and that’s apart of it,” said Van head football coach and Atheltic Director, Jared Moffatt.

While group workouts have been postponed, student-athletes are determined to stay focused on training and coaches are commending the way their players are handling everything.

“I can honestly say our kids haven’t missed a beat as far as that’s concerned. They’ve shown up with great attitude, pushed one another and we’re fortunate. We’ve got a good group of kids that love each other and fought hard for each other. So I’m very proud, very proud of our group and how they’ve handled this whole situation,” said Holman.

Tatum High School plans to resume next Thursday July 9th with Hallsville and Paul Pewitt ISD expected to get back to work on July 13th.