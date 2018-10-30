East Texas Salvation Army worker returns from helping Hurricane Michael victims

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA (KTAL) - Parts of the Florida Panhandle are being compared to a third world country after Hurricane Michael slammed into the area earlier this month.

A member of the Salvation Army of Texarkana just spent two weeks there helping devastated residents.

Major David Feeser just returned from hurricane-ravaged Florida. He was part of an incident management team in Bay County, one of the hardest hit areas.

"It looked like an F5 tornado had ripped through town," he said.

Feeser's team arrived as soon as the storm passed.

"Anything over twenty feet tall was destroyed," he said. He describes streets, transformed info forests of debris, and trees snapped like twigs. "You couldn't use any of the side streets, many of them were covered up. They didn't even look like streets they looked like alleys," he said.

Salvation Army teams remain there, serving hundreds of thousands of meals to displaced residents in Bay County alone.

Many residents still struggle with no power and no home.

"You had a lot of people who literally lost everything … they don't even have any place to go home to, it's just a pile of stuff," Feeser said.

He encourages people to donate and earmark the money for Hurricane Michael relief.

"Even though it's out of mind, people are still suffering there," he said.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army's recovery efforts, you can do so by clicking here.