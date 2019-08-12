East Texas reaches 100 degrees for first time this year

On Monday, East Texas crossed into triple digits for the first time in 2019 when Tyler & Longview reached above 100 degrees around 3:20 PM.

This first 100-degree day is nearly a month behind compared when we typically see our temperatures touch the century mark.

We will remain in the hottest period of the year for a few more days and then our average high temperatures slowly come down. By mid-September, the average high is down to 87!

Our three main reporting sites (Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, East Texas Regional Airport in Longview, and the Angelina County Airport south of Lufkin) are used as record-keeping from the National Weather Service for climatological data. East Texas Storm Team meteorologists also use additional weather sites, but these are not managed by the National Weather Service.

Below are the other local temperatures for Monday afternoon.