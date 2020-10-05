East Texas pumpkin patches prepare for gourd season

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Pumpkins are harvested in the month of September and October, meaning pumpkin season is finally here for East Texas.

Now harvested, pumpkins have cropped up just about everywhere. Most gourds for sale here in the area were grown over in West Texas, and due to slightly cooler weather during the growing season, there is less of a variety this year.

However, there are still many pumpkins available that you can use to cook with or just use for decoration. For those who choose not to use their pumpkins for cooking but would still like a taste of the fall season, you can purchase pre-cooked and canned pumpkin this time of year.

One common struggle many share is maintaining their pumpkin. It’s easy for gourds to rot and decay if not treated properly. According to Deedee Green, a local produce shop owner in Henderson, it is possible to keep your pumpkins alive for the majority of the season.

“If you kind of just take care of them through October, like I said not get them so wet on the bottom, keep them kind of dry, they normally can last through Thanksgiving.” Deedee Green, Owner, Texas Fresh Produce

A common tactic most follow to maintain their pumpkin is to cover it in bleach, but this is strictly warned against. Given that pumpkins are food, they easily attract wildlife which would then put such animals at risk.

Listed below are places that you can visit to participate in this pumpkin season:

East Texas area pumpkin patches