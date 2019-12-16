East Texas police officer alive after being struck by vehicle

CUMBY, Texas (KETK) A Cumby police officer is alive after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

The accident happened on the I-30 North Service Road near mile marker 115.

Authorities say Officer Nicholas Geer was attempting to help a stranded female driver near the side of the road alongside another driver. While they attempted to jump the stranded car, a third driver traveling east struck the car hitting Officer Geer. He landed in a nearby grass median between the service road and the freeway.

Geer was able to save one of the women at the scene from being hit. The other was reportedly pinned between the two cars for a while until first responders arrived. Police believe her leg is broken.

Officer Geer was taken to a local hospital where he was given the all clear to return home.

Cumby Police released the following statement:

“…This was GOD all the way folks and we are thankful that Officer Geer is going to be good to go in a few days!”

There has been no word of any pending charges against the motorist who hit the parked car. Officer Geer escaped with minor bumps and bruises.

Cumby is located on Interstate 30 between Greenville and Sulphur Springs.