East Texas police department searching for teen who went missing during group trip

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Saniya Jackson was visiting Texarkana for a shopping trip with other children from Elijah Homes, a temporary shelter for children awaiting placement in foster care.

Local police say she walked off from the group. Saniya stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. with long braided hair that she usually keeps in a wrapped pony tail. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and ripped blue jeans.

Saniya is originally from the Dallas area and does not have any known family in Texarkana. Detectives say they are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone who knows where Saniya could be is urged to call Texarkana, Texas Police at (903) 798-3116.