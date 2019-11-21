1  of  3
East Texas Police Chief retires after 50-year career, plans to run for city council

Photo: Gary Amburn Facebook

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn has announced his retirement from the force after a 50-year career as a peace officer.

Amburn made the announcement on his Facebook page saying:

“I want to thank all the residents in Jefferson and the county for a wonderful career and a long one. 50 years as a peace officer and now is the time to turn the [reigns] over to a younger man.”

He also said that he would like to run for the Jefferson City Council in Ward 2.

“I will never let you down as you all have been there for me over the years. I Love You All and I will forever be honored by the support given me. God Bless.”

