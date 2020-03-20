East Texas organizations keep children engaged through virtual learning and activities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, Gov. Abbott issued a public health disaster that required schools to close their doors until April 3.

With the new order, families are pushed to find childcare and proper education until they return to the classroom in two weeks.

To help with the outcry, Young Audiences and the Mentoring Alliance are on a mission to keep kids engaged while they’re at home by offering virtual learning.

“We’re committed to making sure that students have access to the arts and we’re committed to being creatively, adaptive in how we do that. We say that we’re always a bridge between the artists and the students. And now we’re going to try to make sure to connect artists virtually with the students.” said Amy Baskin.

“One of the things we’re looking at is how many of our kids and families have access to phones. Where we can do virtual hangouts with kids. Where we really can still build community, we can encourage them, we can make learning exciting still. Again part of our focus when it comes to academics is coming along the district’s efforts here in East Texas.” said Kevin East.

The mentoring alliance works closely with the Boys and Girls Club of East Texas with after school homework. Young Audiences encourages kids to participate in the arts, including music, dance, and poetry.

If you want to volunteers to help these groups, the children they serve, or to donate, you can visit their websites.