East Texas organization hopes to prevent underage age drinking through sticker campaign

Katie Carver

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As East Texans gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, one local organization is reminding people about the consequences of underage drinking.

According to The North East Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse, Super Bowl Sunday is the second-highest day for alcohol consumption on average.

To remind people to stay safe, the organization is handing out stickers at liquor stores and restaurants around the area to share their message with the community.

Their campaign also encourages parents to talk to their teens about underage drinking before it’s too late.

