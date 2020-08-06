East Texas organization gives back to the community during pandemic

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One Love Longview will host an outreach event called the Family Unity Project over at the Longview mall on August 15th from 11 am – 2 pm.

Given the pandemic and the financial toll it has had on numerous East Texas families, One Love Longview took initiative on bringing people back together for an opportunity to unite with other members in the community. They will also provide resources for families in need.

Free food, drinks, and entertainment are available for all of those in attendance. Food trucks will line the main view entrance of the Longview Mall.

“COVID-19 amongst other things has hit everybody hard, it’s a crazy time right now. But it’s a great time to tighten up and share some time with the family” Patrick Johnson, Founder

Informational sessions will occur, informing families on issues of sex trafficking and domestic violence. Individual agencies will be in attendance to inform people on services they provide to help combat such issues. “We’re trying to kill many birds with one stone at this event,” said Johnson.

Safety precautions will be in place and social distancing signs will be set around the area so people can remain 6 feet apart. Face masks will also be worn. “We will adhere to all of the guidelines, we’ll do all of the safety measures, as well as have a good time,” said Johnson.

One Love Longview has hosted events in the past, feeding over one-thousand people just last month. Local restaurants and catering sites donated food and volunteered to help run the event. Whataburger and Diving Catering “Souls on Wheels” contributed to feeding all in attendance. The event catered to 4 city parks in 4 different communities, along with the Longview Police Department.

The organization has started a chain reaction, getting other communities like Hallsville involved. One Love Longview has donated numerous resources to their similar organizations. They hope this can expand to other communities and stretch to other states.

Johnson said, next Saturday’s event will promote unity and kindness, hoping to bring Gregg County residents together.

For more information on One Love Longview, you can visit their Facebook page here.