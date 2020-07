KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The 2020 East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-off has been canceled due to COVID-19. They released a statement, saying:

“With heavy hearts and immense concern for our town, country, and oil field community, we have decided to cancel the 2020 East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-off… Our community will survive this and the Chili Cook-off will be back better than ever.”

It will be the first time in nearly 30 years that the annual fundraiser will not be held.