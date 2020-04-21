East Texas nurse mows lawn for neighbor who closes business to COVID-19 crisis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One East Texan doesn’t finish the day after a 12-hour shift at the hospital.

After Peggy Hicks was forced to close her doors to special needs children due to COVID-19 concerns, she knew finances would be tight for the upcoming weeks.

“I’ve never been in this situation before where I have no income whatsoever,” Hicks said.

Between bills and food, she said lawncare had to be cut from the list of payments.

“When it came to my yard, this was going to be the last thing I spend money on,” she said. “It was about two feet high and very thick, this whole yard was, I was embarrassed, I was ashamed about it.”

That was until she heard a familiar sound from outside her window. She looked out to see her neighbor Tim mowing her lawn in his everyday scrubs.

“I just wanted to help her make it keep looking nice,” Tim Ecklund said.

Ecklund spends his 12-hour shift in scrubs, but that didn’t stop him from coming home and taking care of his neighbor who needed more help than him.

“It felt really good to help somebody outside of just nursing, it’s just a good feeling that somebody is just thankful,” he said.

To recognize Ecklund, Hicks made a sign that hangs on her tree for everyone passing by to see.

Ecklund hopes that a small gesture will go a long way to inspire others across East Texas.