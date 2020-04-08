East Texas non-profits helping pay utility bills as usage increases during coronavirus crisis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Judge Moran has extended the stay-at-home order for Smith County residents to match that of Gov. Abbott’s until April 30th. This creates a difficult situation for those who have lost their jobs or have had a reduction in hours.

There’s less money coming in and high usage of utilities including water and electricity. For some people, monthly bills are getting harder to pay.

That’s where organizations like PATH and GetCap provide assistance for families in need.

“Being able to help a family or a household with their utility bill for three or four months can be huge in this particular climate, “said Karen Swenson, Executive Director of GetCap.

“We’re normally able to help 50 to 60 individuals a month who come to us with a disconnection notice,” said Andrea Wilson, Program Director of PATH.

Both non-profits are willing to help cover bills, but want people to remember that it is only temporary and responsibilities are still there.

“You’re still being charged the energy charges on your electric bill even though they might not be disconnecting right now. Those charges are building up and we want to do what we can to make sure that there’s not a huge energy bill that has to be paid, whenever those disconnects begin happing again, ” said Wilson.

Both of these groups are encouraging people to reach out to your utility company and make them aware of your situation before you contact one of these non-profits.