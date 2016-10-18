East Texas native to be inducted into ACU Sports Hall of Fame

Another distinguished class will take its place in the Abilene Christian University Sports Hall of Fame on Friday when they are inducted during ceremonies at the Hunter Welcome Center, and this year’s class includes an East Texan.
The most-decorated volleyball player in ACU history, Amanda (Slate) Farrell, of Hallsville, will take her place among other acclaimed ACU alums.
Farrell’s accomplishments can be read below:
– 2005 AVCA Second Team All-America
– Two-time Daktronics First Team All-Region
– Two-time Lone Star Conference MVP
– Three-time First Team All-Lone Star Conference
– Academic All-Lone Star Conference Honorable Mention
– Three-time ACU Most Valuable Player
– 2002 recipient of the Joyce Curtis Wildcat Award
– Ranks third all-time at ACU with 500 blocks and 1,544 kills
– Recorded 487 kills in 2005
– Blocked 151 shots in 2003 and 141 in 2005
– School record holder with 12 service aces in a single match against Southeast Oklahoma State
– Recorded eight service aces against Lubbock Christian.
Farrell graduated from Hallsville High School in 2002.
The Class of 2016-17 will be officially inducted into the hall of fame during festivities on Friday, at 6:00 p.m., in the McCaleb Conference Center of the Hunter Welcome Center on the ACU campus.
Others being inducted into the Hall of Fame include:
– Ryan Boozer (Football)
– Peter Kiganya (Men’s Basketball)
– Brad Massey (Baseball)
– Shelley Owen (Softball)
– Carol Tabor (Women’s Tennis/Women’s Basketball/Softball coach)
– Ron Willingham (Lifetime Achievement Award)
– Joel Wells, M.D., M.P.H. (Jim Womack Award)