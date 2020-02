TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Municipal Utility District issued a boil water notice on Tuesday morning due to “reduced system pressure.”

The notice affects customers “who live east of HWY 155… north of Interstate 20… and those who live in the Summerwood Subdivision.”

If you are affected by this notice, all water should be boiled prior to use or consumption. All are vulnerable to bacteria, but children and seniors are most at risk.