Live Now
KETK: East Texas Live

East Texas man’s body recovered after weekend boating accident south of Houston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEMAH, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man’s body has been recovered after a boating accident over the weekend off the coast of Kemah, just south of Houston.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Shawn Robert Scarbrough was on the water in his boat at 5 p.m. on Saturday when it suddenly took a sharp turn. According to a witness, he fell into the water without a life jacket.

Several law enforecement agencies were involved in his recovery, including:

  • United States Coast Guard
  • Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife
  • Kemah Fire/Rescue
  • League City Fire/Rescue
  • City of Webster Fire/Rescue
  • Seabrook Fire/Police
  • Texas DPS
  • Port of Houston Authority

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar