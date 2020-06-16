East Texas man’s body recovered after weekend boating accident south of Houston

KEMAH, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man’s body has been recovered after a boating accident over the weekend off the coast of Kemah, just south of Houston.
According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Shawn Robert Scarbrough was on the water in his boat at 5 p.m. on Saturday when it suddenly took a sharp turn. According to a witness, he fell into the water without a life jacket.
Several law enforecement agencies were involved in his recovery, including:
- United States Coast Guard
- Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division
- Texas Parks and Wildlife
- Kemah Fire/Rescue
- League City Fire/Rescue
- City of Webster Fire/Rescue
- Seabrook Fire/Police
- Texas DPS
- Port of Houston Authority