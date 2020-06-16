East Texas man’s body recovered after weekend boating accident south of Houston

KEMAH, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine man’s body has been recovered after a boating accident over the weekend off the coast of Kemah, just south of Houston.

According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Shawn Robert Scarbrough was on the water in his boat at 5 p.m. on Saturday when it suddenly took a sharp turn. According to a witness, he fell into the water without a life jacket.

Several law enforecement agencies were involved in his recovery, including: