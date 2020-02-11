Breaking News
Missing East Texas teens located after running away nearly three weeks ago
Live Now
‘Patrick Mahomes’ day declared through all Smith County after Super Bowl Victory
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

East Texas man killed Monday night in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car wreck

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Diboll man is dead after a head-on collision just outside of Lufkin Monday night, according to DPS officials.

According to the preliminary report, the crash occurred on US HWY 69, just north of Lufkin at 8:10 p.m.

27-year-old Austin Christmas of Diboll was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons he crossed over the center lines and hit head-on with 46-year-old Jairo Rodas, a North Carolina man. Christmas was driving a 2013 Chrysler while Rodas was traveling in an 18-wheeler.

Christmas was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. Rodas was not injured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC