East Texas man killed Monday night in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Diboll man is dead after a head-on collision just outside of Lufkin Monday night, according to DPS officials.

According to the preliminary report, the crash occurred on US HWY 69, just north of Lufkin at 8:10 p.m.

27-year-old Austin Christmas of Diboll was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons he crossed over the center lines and hit head-on with 46-year-old Jairo Rodas, a North Carolina man. Christmas was driving a 2013 Chrysler while Rodas was traveling in an 18-wheeler.

Christmas was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. Rodas was not injured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.