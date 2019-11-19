East Texas man killed in wreck near Marshall after driving on wrong side of road

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man is dead following a wreck where investigators found he was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Kelvin Perkins, 42, was driving southbound on HWY 43 when he collided with Gopinder Singh Mangat, 36, from Canada.

Mangat was driving a truck-tractor which was towing a semi-trailer, according to DPS officer Jean Dark.

Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Mike Smith while Magnat was taken to Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall, where he was later released.

The crash remains under investigation.