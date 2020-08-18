East Texas man killed in wreck after truck catches fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Panola County man was killed Friday evening after his pickup truck caught fire in an accident.

According to a preliminary report, 63-year-old Wendell Sims was driving his Ford F-150 and was at the intersection of FM 123 and US 79 outside of Deberry. DPS officials say that he then tried to turn left and did not yield the right of way to an oncoming car.

The other driver was identified as 33-years-old Christopher Morrison of Magnolia, Arkansas. He tried to turn out of the way, but slammed into Sims’ car.

Sims’ car caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Morrison was taken to UT Health in Carthage. He was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.