REKLAW, Texas (KETK) – A Recklaw man died in a car accident Sunday afternoon after his car rolled and he struck several trees.

According to DPS officials, 45-year-old Samuel Alexander Morris was traveling down HWY 204 in Reklaw when he lost control at 1:15 p.m.

Morris overcorrected, drove into a ditch, rolled several times, and struck trees. It is unknown why he lost control of the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Grimes. The crash remains under investigation.