East Texas man dies in crash after hitting tree while not wearing a seatbelt

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man died in a car accident early Sunday morning after hitting a tree while not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the preliminary report, Charles Peckham, 34, was driving down Mink. Road in Upshur County at an unsafe speed when he slid off the road.

Peckham then overcorrected back to the right and veered off the highway where he crashed into a tree. The report indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Peckham was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Rhonda Welch. The crash remains under investigation.