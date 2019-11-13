East Texas man dies after hitting tree at unsafe speed while not wearing seatbelt

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – A Winona man is dead after a Tuesday evening crash that DPS investigators occurred at an “unsafe speed.”

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on River Road, just two miles south of Big Sandy in Upshur County.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old James Samuel Cabaniss and DPS officer Jean Dark said that he was traveling too fast around a left-hand curve in the road.

Cabaniss lost control of the car and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to UT-Health North Tyler where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.