East Texas man dies after hitting tree at unsafe speed while not wearing seatbelt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car wreck

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – A Winona man is dead after a Tuesday evening crash that DPS investigators occurred at an “unsafe speed.”

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on River Road, just two miles south of Big Sandy in Upshur County.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old James Samuel Cabaniss and DPS officer Jean Dark said that he was traveling too fast around a left-hand curve in the road.

Cabaniss lost control of the car and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to UT-Health North Tyler where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories