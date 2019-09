OKLAHOMA CITY (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed on Tuesday in a head-on collision about 30 miles outside of Oklahoma City, according to an Associated Press report.

Joshua Westerman, 32, was a passenger in an SUV driven by Amanda Satoe of Anadarko, Oklahoma when it crossed the center line. Their car collided with a truck driven by Larry Fitzgerald of Lecanto, Florida.

All three people were killed in the collision.