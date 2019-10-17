East Texas kindergarten teacher has an adorable way to greet her students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teacher was highlighted on her school’s Facebook page Thursday for a loving method she uses to greet her students.

Cheryl Burnaman, a kindergarten teacher at Martinsville ISD in Nacogdoches, was filmed greeting her students to start the day.

We are starting our fabulous morning off right in Kindergarten! ❤️We all hope your morning is off to a nice start too! Posted by Martinsville ISD on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Children line up and point to a poster to show how they want to greet Mrs. Burnaman.

Their choices are:

Hug

Wave

High-Five

Fist Bump

Handshake

And those handshakes can get creative. About 15 seconds into the video, a boy shares with her a custom, multi-step handshake that left her laughing.

Parents left comments on the post saying how much of a blessing it was to have a teacher like Burnaman on campus.

One mom wrote: “Awe Mrs. Cheryl you’re the best!!!! You are loved by so so many and your smile and laugh are contagious ❤”

In total during the video, there were: 5 hugs, 1 wave, 0 high-fives, 1 fist bump, and 1 handshake.

What an East Texas way to start the day!