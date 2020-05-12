East Texas hospice worker gifted new home through Habitat for Humanity

TYLER, Texas (KETK) An Tyler mother has a brand new home to raise her two children in thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

On Monday, Demetria Givens was handed the keys to her new house.

She says she’s always rented, but with annual increases each year it was hard to get ahead and be able to pay her bills.

“I was hesitant at first to become a homeowner but I decided to take the first steps so I could give my children something I didn’t have growing up. I worked super hard to get to this point. I am so thankful to Habitat for this opportunity.” demtria givens

First Christian Church of Tyler gave the lead gift and church members volunteered their time to participate in the construction.

“We were so pleased to be a part of building this house,” said Chris Pulliam, FCC senior minister. “We ask for God’s blessing on Demetria and her family and their new home.”

Habitat chooses its homeowners on three criteria.

“First, we look at the applicant’s level of need. We also look for families who are willing to put in sweat equity hours and review their ability to repay the loan with an affordable monthly payment,” said Jack Wilson, Habitat CEO.

Other qualifications include being a resident of Smith County for one year; a first-time home buyer; proving consistent, stable income for the past two years and allowing Habitat to run a credit and criminal background check.

Applicants must also earn between 50-80% of the median income of Tyler residents.

Habitat is currently building its 110th and 111th homes also on North Tenneha in Tyler. Interested applicants can find more information here.