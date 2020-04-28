East Texas Giving Day: What it is & how you can donate

EAST TEXAS (KETK) East Texas Giving Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for our local nonprofits during the 18-hour online giving challenge.
It inspires people to give generously to nonprofits making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all.
- In 2019, 185 area nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day, combining for over $1,300,000.
- East Texas Communities Foundation is excited to offer prize money to participating nonprofits. Additionally, many nonprofits have raised matching funds to help your dollars go even further
- Donate ahead of time starting April 6, 2020 or make donations throughout the day (Have more fun – give both ways!)
We dedicated our East Texas Live show fully to giving day. Below are just some of the organizations that joined us to share what they do:
- God’s Closet – Camp County
- We Care Palestine -Anderson County
- Jeepin’ For Jesus – Angelina County
- Winnsboro Center for the Arts – Wood County
- Children’s Advocacy Center – Smith County
- Gilmont Camp and Conference Center – Upshur County
- Pets Fur People – Smith County
- Tyler Junior College Foundation – Smith County
- Texarkana College Foundation – Bowie County
After the 11 o’clock hour, we went back on the air, on both stations, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, we featured the following organizations:
- K9 Basco Foundation – Rusk County
- 12 Way Foundation – Harrison County
- Solid Foundation Association – Nacogdoches County
- Excellent Teen Choice – Panola County
- Texas Shakespeare Festival – Gregg County
- Wiley College – Harrsion County
- Longview Arboretum and Nature Center – Gregg County
- Safe-T Crisis Center – Titus County
- Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
- Cleveland Armory’s Black Beauty Ranch – Henderson County
- Dayspring Theraputic Equestrian Center – Harrison County
- Runnin’ WJ Ranch – Bowie County
- Women’s Fund of Smith County
- Letourneau University – Gregg County
- For the Silent – Smith County
- Blessings of Grace Marion County Food Pantry
- Camp V- Smith County
- SPCA of East Texas – Smith County
- Mount Vernon Music Association – Franklin County
- Andrew’s Center – Smith County
- Elijah’s Retreat – Cherokee County
- Lancer Legacy Ranch – Bowie County
- Longview World of Wonders – Gregg County