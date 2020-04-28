yleh

East Texas Giving Day: What it is & how you can donate

EAST TEXAS (KETK) East Texas Giving Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for our local nonprofits during the 18-hour online giving challenge.

It inspires people to give generously to nonprofits making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all.

  • In 2019, 185 area nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day, combining for over $1,300,000.
  • East Texas Communities Foundation is excited to offer prize money to participating nonprofits. Additionally, many nonprofits have raised matching funds to help your dollars go even further
  • Donate ahead of time starting April 6, 2020 or make donations throughout the day (Have more fun – give both ways!)

We dedicated our East Texas Live show fully to giving day. Below are just some of the organizations that joined us to share what they do:

After the 11 o’clock hour, we went back on the air, on both stations, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, we featured the following organizations:

