East Texas Giving Day: What it is & how you can donate

EAST TEXAS (KETK) East Texas Giving Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for our local nonprofits during the 18-hour online giving challenge.

It inspires people to give generously to nonprofits making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all.

In 2019, 185 area nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day, combining for over $1,300,000.

East Texas Communities Foundation is excited to offer prize money to participating nonprofits. Additionally, many nonprofits have raised matching funds to help your dollars go even further

Donate ahead of time starting April 6, 2020 or make donations throughout the day (Have more fun – give both ways!)

We dedicated our East Texas Live show fully to giving day. Below are just some of the organizations that joined us to share what they do:

After the 11 o’clock hour, we went back on the air, on both stations, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, we featured the following organizations: