East Texas girl fighting Cystic Fibrosis hopes to win IHOP’s National Pancake contest, benefiting Children’s Miracle Network

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday, February 25 is National Pancake Day, a holiday that was invented by IHOP in 2006.

The restaurant will offer a free short stack of pancakes while they collect donations for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Rhylee Culwell was born with Cystic Fibrosis and her family drives to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas multiple times each month for treatment.

IHOP partners with Children’s Medical Center to bring the annual ‘IHOP kid chef contest’ where kids are able to make and design their own pancakes for a chance to win national recognition.

When Rhylee heard about the contest, she practiced making pancakes for weeks and mastered her “Grinch Pancakes” with the help of Gregoria, a sous chef at Children’s Health.

“I look forward to the designing just because I love designing things just like I love drawing,” said Rhylee.

One lucky chef from the competition will be named the 2020 IHOP Kid Chef and win a trip to New York City and Disney World. Their winning idea will also be featured on the menu and they will become the face of a fundraising campaign for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.