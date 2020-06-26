East Texas gardeners see results of quarantine project

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many gardeners, who began during quarantine when grocery shelves were running low at the start of the pandemic, are now seeing their seedlings grow into fruits and vegetables for their family.

“I gardened a long time ago in my former life before I moved to Texas, then when quarantine started being at home so much. One of my dear friends she started, and it just kind of brought the desire back out in me,” said gardener Tracy Banks-Greczanik.

Banks-Greczanik has made it her mission to continue to provide healthy food for her family while getting them outside. So far they have harvested squash, zucchini, and jalapenos.

“And kale like my daughter is eating now,” said Banks-Greczanik. “We have had a lot of kale.”

Many first time gardeners may not know the proper way to go about preserving their new crops. That’s where Greg Grant from the Smith County AgriLife Extension comes in. He says you don’t need a green thumb to start gardening.

“It can be learned! But you start with the easy things you don’t start with the hard things and fruits and vegetable gardening is in the middle of that,” said Grant. “We have lots of publications, we have lots of programs, demonstration gardens so we teach people.”

The most important thing when it comes to harvesting your fruits and vegetables is to harvest them at the right stage when they are young and fresh. According to Grant the best time to get them is straight out of the garden. If that is not an option he recommends putting them in a plastic bag and keeping them in the fridge.