East Texas Food Bank providing free food boxes for seniors, families during coronavirus outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – To help feed local families, the East Texas Food Bank has started two programs to help people get food during these difficult times.

Earlier this week, the East Texas Food Bank and Food Finders of Smith county teamed up to create a new senior meal box delivery program.

The boxes will be given to seniors who call ahead of time and fall within certain guidelines.

60 and over

Live in Tyler city limits

Fall within certain income guidelines

“We have a chart that breaks down how many people are in your household and what those income requirements are,” said Lauren Barnes, ETFB Communications Director.

Another program they started is a drive-thru distribution for emergency food boxes. It is open for any family and each household will receive one box while supplies last.

The pickup will be held at the East Texas State Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

Volunteers will ask your name and address for records.

“Keep following the line to where the Rose Museum is and that’s where you’ll stop,” said Barnes. “A volunteer will put an emergency box in your car and you’ll just exit right on out to Front Street.”

Both food boxes for families and seniors will provide items for up to 16 meals. The food bank recommends you arrive early because lines are expected to be long.