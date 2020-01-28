East Texas Food Bank hosts first ‘produce drop and roadshow’ of the year to benefit community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Food Security Council hosted its ‘produce drop and roadshow’ event of the year.

The event kicked off Tuesday morning at the New Days Community Church in Tyler where members of the community were able to come out and receive assistance in many different ways.

Along with healthy produce, health screenings, benefits assistance, job programs, and WIC enrollment were offered.

It’s a quarterly event for the council and organizers say it’s more than just free food and services.

“I think helping people in need is more of a holistic perspective than just feeding them right. We want to feed the people in need but we also need to give them a hand up so they don’t need that emergency food resource anymore. I think that is incredibly important and these other organizations are helping with that,” said Tim Butler, East Texas Food Bank.

Despite the rainy weather and drop in temperature, the turnout was a success.

For more information about the services they offer, you can visit the East Texas Food Bank website.