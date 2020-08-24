East Texas first responders helping people through the coming storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As South Texans prepare for Hurricane Laura, East Texas first responders are ready to help.

Relief experts say one of the best things people at home can do to help is send relief funds through organizations like the American Red Cross.

Food, blankets, and bottled water are the supplies most needed when a hurricane hits. Now, with concerns about COVID-19, people also need PPE.

The Red Cross and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office have trucks filled with items like diapers, chairs, and power tools.

Both are using their experiences with Hurricane Harvey to help others through the coming storm.

“Harvey did put out a lot of information that needed to be done, after it happened. So I think with that being in there it helps us prepare better for stuff like this,” says Patrick Dooley, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator.

“One of the things that we really learned from Harvey because we actually used a more virtual means to deliver funds. In other words, we pushed money out through electronic transfer, pay pal and that sort of thing,” says Tammy Prater, Executive Director American Red Cross.

Prater says sheltering will be treated differently because of the virus and people are going to be more spread out to keep everyone safe.