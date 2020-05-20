East Texas Fire Chief saves infant from drowning at home pool after being flagged down by family

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindman is being hailed as a hero for his actions that saved the life of an infant earlier this week.

A 13-month-old boy fell into a pool in the 300 block of Masthead on Monday afternoon. A family member pulled him from the water and the child was not breathing. They began to perform CPR on the boy.

Chief Joseph Lindaman was driving in the area and was flagged down by another family member who had run outside. Lindaman came inside the house and took over trying to revive the child. He is a certified Medical Technician and has been with the department for more than 25 years.

The child was flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in Dallas, where he was stabalized and released on Tuesday.