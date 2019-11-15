East Texas family encourages community through weight loss journey

TYLER Texas (KETK)- The Webbs are new to Tyler, but have already made it their home.

The family of three moved from Rowlett and opened East Texas Nutrition, offering healthy teas and shakes made with Herbalife products.

After twenty years as a 911 dispatcher, Wylie Webb decided he wanted to focus on a new goal and joined his daughter in her health journey.

“You only get one life,” Webb said. “I’ve made bad health decisions in my life you know, we all have. You have to make that first step no ones going to make it for you.”

Together, Wylie, Angie and Morgan are encouraging the community to join them as they focus on their health.

“You understand what it is they’re saying, and you can relate to their frustrations,” Wylie said about encouraging their customers. “I just knew personally for my own health this was something I needed to do, and figured what better way to do it then to help everybody else with their journey when I’m working on my journey as well.”

The products they sell include energizing teas and protein shakes.

“It’s actually your protein shake and a complete meal replacement combined into one drink,” said Morgan. “And then for the teas it’s a black tea, green tea mix and so it’s going to help raise your body’s metabolism and help you burn an extra 80 to 100 calories.”

So far, East Texans have given the new shop positive reviews.

“I love that they’re low carb they’re low calorie and they’re very, very good,” said customer Tia Leach.

The Webbs say they want to continue to offer the community healthy choices and make a difference in their new home.

“Don’t feel like hesitant or anything you know come in, it’s an environment where you’re supposed to feel comfortable you know we’re here to help you,” Morgan said.

You can find their new shop near Green Acres Baptist Church on Troup Highway.