East Texas families demand change after Longview cemetery discards flowers, memorabilia left on gravesites

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- East Texas families are still in shock after they say a funeral home threw away flowers, decorations, and memories left at loved one’s gravesites. Now, the community is trying to pass a law to prevent this from happening again.

Lakeview Memorial Garden is home for many after they die. For the past five years, it’s a place Linda Gafford has been visiting to place flowers on her parent’s gravesite.

“When this place first started, my parents bought four plots here, and they’ve kept them throughout their lifetime,” said Linda Gafford.

After scrolling through Facebook, Gafford says she saw a post about the cemetery that shocked her.

“They had came through and had removed all the flowers and memorial during a spring clean up,” explained Gafford.

The pictures she saw showed trash bags filled flowers and memories that once were placed at gravesites throughout the cemetery.

“We are still here for them, we are the one’s speaking for them, because they can’t defend them. There’s nothing we can do but fight and let them know we’re upset,” said one woman whose brother is buried at Lakeview Memorial Garden.

Lined with flowers and a cross, she says she had to dig through the garbage to find the items.

“He hasn’t even been gone a month, and I had to get out the trash to get his cross everything that was left right there,” she said.

Throughout the entire cemetery, the funeral home signs were posted notifying the public that there would be cleaning up items on February 26. However, many families say the signs didn’t provide enough notice especially for those who don’t visit the cemetery on a regular basis.

“The signs, nobody noticed the signs, because people when they’re entering this place, they’re not looking at signs, especially the ones on the ground,” explained Gafford.

Community members now want to see something in place to prevent this from happening again.

“We’re hoping to possibly get a law made to where they are forced to use judgment if the flowers are new or look new, to leave them there, if the plot is clean and the plates, there’s nothing hanging over them or in the way of the mower, there’s no reason for them to touch them, they’re already clean so there’s no reason to touch them,” said Gafford.

Over 700 people have signed the petition on Change.org, and supporters plan on taking action at the city and county level.

When KETK originally reached out to the cemetery, a spokesperson said the following:

Our commitment is to provide a tranquil place for our client families who come to our cemeteries to pay respect to their loved ones. Over time, items that have been left behind have encroached on the final resting places of other people and present a safety issue for our grounds crews. No personal mementoes were discarded; they have been collected and saved for families to pick up at our maintenance department. We have made every effort to notify visitors of the planned cemetery clean up date of Feb. 26: There have been signs at every cemetery entrance for two months notifying client families that a cemetery clean up was scheduled. In addition, we ran ads in the Longview News Journal for several weeks to make the public aware of the cemetery clean up, and posted a notice to our website. Per our policy, trinkets that are left behind should be able to fit in vases at a loved one’s location of internment out of respect for the more than 20,000 people whose final resting place is Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Lakeview Memorial Gardens

After family members heard about the contents being thrown away, some people went to clean up the area and place items in plastic totes where they could be collected.